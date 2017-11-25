Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changes

Jose Mourinho makes seven changes to Manchester United's starting lineup for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Portuguese reverts back to the same XI that saw off Newcastle United 4-1 here seven days ago, meaning that influential midfielder Paul Pogba is included from the off for the third match running.

As hinted in the build-up to this match, playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back among the United subs after being overlooked for selection in both previous games this week.

Marcos Rojo is also included in the matchday 18 after making his first appearance in seven months against Basel, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic - another players working his way back to full fitness - is also among the back-ups.

In terms of the visitors, Chris Hughton has brought in Solly March for Jose Izquierdo in his only change from the meeting with Stoke City on Monday night.

Izquierdo, who netted his second goal for the club since arriving in the summer in that 2-2 draw, drops down to the bench, which also includes fit-again midfielder Beram Kayal - his first senior squad appearance of the campaign.

Brighton will be aiming to pull off a major upset at Old Trafford, where United have won seven matches in a row and gone 38 games without defeat in all competitions.

: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Rashford, Martial; Lukaku

Subs: Romero, Rojo, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Murray

Subs: Kayal, Hemed, Goldson, Izquierdo, Schelotto, Krul, Brown

