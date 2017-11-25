Live Commentary: Man Utd 0-0 Brighton

Jose Mourinho will be a demanding a response from his players after they fell to a complacent 1-0 defeat to FC Basel in the Champions League in midweek.
The Red Devils have not slipped up at Old Trafford for a long time though. They are unbeaten in 38 home matches in all competitions, winning the last seven.
Chris Hughton's Brighton will travel to the Theatre of Dreams full of confidence, having won their last two away games as part of a five-match unbeaten run in the top flight.
Make sure you don't miss a minute of the action with our minute-by-minute updates below.
2.24pmSupplying Murray is the responsibility of Pascal Gross, who has been one of the signings of the summer. The German has scored three goals and provided five assists this season, meaning that he has played a role in 62% of Brighton's league goals. Only Swansea's Tammy Abraham (71%) can beat that.
2.22pmGlenn Murray's form is keeping Tomer Hemed out of the side, and the former Crystal Palace striker, who has four in four games, leads the line again this afternoon. He will be looking to pin himself up against Lindelof, who has made a shaky start to life with the Red Devils.
2.20pmCentre-back pairing Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk have been widely praised for their performance this season, and today will be another big test as they come up against Lukaku, and possibly Ibrahimovic. One thing is for sure - both of the Brighton boys will be up for the challenge.
2.18pmBrighton manager Chris Hughton has made one change from the side which twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Stoke City on Monday evening. Jose Heriberto Izquierdo, who has two goals in his last four games, is dropped to the bench as Solly March returns to the side.
2.16pmFor some reason, Old Trafford does seem to be a hotbed for half-and-half scarves. Eurgh...
2.14pmYoung midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a loan move to Rangers in January, but Mourinho is continuing to involve the academy graduate in and around the first team. He makes the bench while the likes of Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard all miss out.
2.12pmWith Eric Bailly and Phil Jones still in the treatment room, Victor Lindelof makes successive starts in the Premier League, even with Marcos Rojo, who was a favourite of Mourinho last season, fit again.
2.10pmHenrik Mkhitaryan is also among the substitutes for the hosts despite Mourinho speaking less than glowingly about the Armenian this week - more on this a little later. The exciting forward three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku keep him out of the starting lineup.
2.08pmAfter making some changes in midweek, Mourinho reverts to the same starting XI which beat Newcastle 4-1 last weekend. Paul Pogba starts in midfield and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the bench again.
2.02pmBrighton have never won at the Theatre of Dreams, and may have picked a bad day to run into a United team that should be highly motivated after a surprise Champions League defeat in midweek. They also have an opportunity to close the gap on Man City, who don't play until tomorrow.
2.00pmAfternoon ladies and gents. This is a day that Brighton's fans and players have been looking forward to since their promotion to the Premier League - a big trip to the famous Old Trafford. They are in good form on the road, so can they cause a huge upset against Manchester United today?