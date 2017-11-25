Live Commentary: Man Utd 0-0 Brighton

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jose Mourinho will be a demanding a response from his players after they fell to a complacent 1-0 defeat to FC Basel in the Champions League in midweek.

The Red Devils have not slipped up at Old Trafford for a long time though. They are unbeaten in 38 home matches in all competitions, winning the last seven.

Chris Hughton's Brighton will travel to the Theatre of Dreams full of confidence, having won their last two away games as part of a five-match unbeaten run in the top flight.

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the action with our minute-by-minute updates below.