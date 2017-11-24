Willian's Chelsea future dependent on Conte?

New Transfer Talk header

Willian to leave Chelsea if Antonio Conte stays at Stamford Bridge?

Willian will reportedly look to leave Chelsea in the summer if head coach Antonio Conte remains at Stamford Bridge.
Friday, November 24, 2017

Willian has reportedly decided that he is prepared to leave Chelsea if Antonio Conte remains as head coach at the Premier League champions.

On Wednesday night, Willian netted twice as Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners over Qarabag FK to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but the Brazilian has been in and out of the starting lineup this season.

Nine of the winger's 18 appearances have come from the bench and according to UOL, the 29-year-old has started to give consideration to an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Willian has frequently been linked with a transfer to Manchester United and is known to have an admirer in Jose Mourinho, although the Brazilian would not be short of offers if he were to leave the Blues.

The playmaker still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Chelsea, with 34 goals being scored in 200 games since his move from Anzhi Maklachkala in August 2013.

