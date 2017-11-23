General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Juan Mata 'happy to stay at Manchester United'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata reveals that he would have no problem in staying at the club, and hinted at a career-long stay in the city.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has revealed that he would have no problem in staying at the club, and said that he hoped to play as long as former player Ryan Giggs.

Mata was reunited with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford after the former Chelsea manager allowed the Spaniard to leave the Blues, and there was speculation that Mata could have suffered a similar fate in Manchester.

29-year-old Mata, who has been a key figure for United in recent seasons, has an option in his current deal to extend his stay in the city by a further year.

The former Valencia man has earmarked a possible long-term, however. "Why not?," Mata told ESPN when asked if he could finish his career in Manchester.

"I'm 29 and hopefully I can play football for some more years. It would be great to play until I'm 40 like Ryan Giggs. But that's still a bit far, still 11 years.

"I'm happy here. The club is massive, the support we have is massive. I've been settled down in the city since year one. Now it's my fourth year in Manchester.

"You never know what can happen in football and in life. But my feeling now is that I'm happy here and I wouldn't have any problem continuing here for more time."

United failed to seal a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League after defeat to Basel on Wednesday night.

Paul Pogba reacts to his effort being saved during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
