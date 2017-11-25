Hughton: 'Brighton can beat United'

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says that his side have what it takes to pull off a shock win at Manchester United this weekend.

The Seagulls have enjoyed an impressive return to the top flight of English football and currently sit ninth in the Premier League table having taken 16 points from their first 12 games of the season.

Hughton's side are also unbeaten in their last five and the manager is optimistic that his side can replicate the success of fellow newcomers Huddersfield Town, who pulled off a memorable victory over Jose Mourinho's side last month.

"Of course we can [beat them]," Hughton told reporters today. "We know what we'd have to do to do that. There aren't many teams at our level that are going to go there and win.

"You've got to play at a very high level and you've certainly got to have that bit of luck that goes with a win away from home at any one of the big clubs.

"But these are the days you've worked so hard for as a team and it's what we got promoted for. What we hope to do is to make a good account of ourselves there and we hope we can do that."

United are currently unbeaten in their last 38 matches at Old Trafford.