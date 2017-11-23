Man United 'hold Moussa Dembele talks'

New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'hold talks with Celtic over Moussa Dembele'

Manchester United reportedly hold talks with Celtic over the potential signing of French forward Moussa Dembele.
Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Celtic over the potential signing of Moussa Dembele.

The 21-year-old scored 32 times in 49 appearances for Celtic during the 2016-17 season, and has managed seven goals in 12 matches for the Scottish giants this term.

Dembele scored his first Champions League goal of the season in Celtic's 7-1 thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, and was one of few players in green and white to emerge with credit from that match.

According to L'Equipe, Man United boss Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the Frenchman, and the 20-time English champions have approached Celtic with the view to thrashing out a deal ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Dembele, who has also previously been linked with Chelsea, joined Celtic from Championship club Fulham in the summer of 2016.

