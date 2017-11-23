Man United 'hold Moussa Dembele talks'

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Celtic over the potential signing of Moussa Dembele.
The 21-year-old scored 32 times in 49 appearances for Celtic during the 2016-17 season, and has managed seven goals in 12 matches for the Scottish giants this term.
Dembele scored his first Champions League goal of the season in Celtic's 7-1 thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, and was one of few players in green and white to emerge with credit from that match.
According to L'Equipe, Man United boss Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the Frenchman, and the 20-time English champions have approached Celtic with the view to thrashing out a deal ahead of next summer's transfer window.
Dembele, who has also previously been linked with Chelsea, joined Celtic from Championship club Fulham in the summer of 2016.