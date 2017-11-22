Result: PSG run riot against Celtic

Celtic succumb to a humbling 7-1 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday night's Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.

The Hoops stunned the home crowd by taking the lead in the first minute as Olivier Ntcham's corner was played low to Moussa Dembele on the edge of the area.

The 21-year-old struck a first-time effort which deflected off Edinson Cavani and flew beyond Alphonse Areola in the PSG net.

However, Celtic's advantage did not last long, the hosts striking back eight minutes later when Adrien Rabiot put Neymar through on goal for the Brazilian to arrow a low shot past Craig Gordon.

Neymar then put PSG ahead in the 23rd minute as a smart one-two with Marco Verratti on the edge of the penalty area was clinically slotted into the far corner of the Celtic net.

From then on it would prove to be one-way traffic, with a high ball coming off Neymar's shoulder and falling for Cavani to rattle home from right in front of goal just before the half-hour mark.

On 36 minutes, PSG struck a fourth through Kylian Mbappe, who latched on to Marquinhos's free kick before taking a touch and firing home off the far post to kill off the contest for good.

Unai Emery's charges continued to assert their dominance after the break and soon put a fifth past Brendan Rodgers's side, Dedryck Boyata clearing a Mbappe cross into the path of Verratti, who drilled a low shot into the far corner.

There was to be no mercy from PSG as they added a sixth on 79 minutes through a Cavani volley from a pinpoint Javier Pastore cross which rattled the woodwork en route to the back of the net, and a minute later there was a seventh, Dani Alves finding the top corner with a ferocious long-range effort.

The result, combined with Anderlecht's 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich, keeps Celtic third in Group B, three points above the Belgian side with one game left to play.