Pochettino refuses to discuss Rose future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on speculation that Danny Rose could leave the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was forced to apologise to the club over the summer after he gave a newspaper interview in which he criticised their wage structure and transfer policy, suggesting that they were often linked with players "you have to Google".

Earlier this week, Rose - Spurs' longest-serving player - hit the headlines again after he was reported to be "fuming" that he had been left out of the side to face Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend.

Asked about the current situation with Rose at his press conference today, Pochettino told reporters: "It is not easy when you take a decision about the starting 11 and 18 in the squad and a player is not playing, they are not happy, but that is normal. Every player wants to play.

"The day before we had a conversation and he never showed me that he was angry. I like it when a player feels that emotion as it looks they are wanting to help the team and play."

Rose's seemingly unsettled status at Spurs has led to suggestions that he could be sold to Manchester United in January, but Pochettino refused to be drawn on the rumours.

"I think it's not the moment to talk about that," he added. "All the players have contracts with us and are involved in the project. You don't know what will happen in the future.

"Most important now is that everything have to feel involved and part of the project, we cannot guess about the future."

Rose has been with Spurs since 2007 and has made almost 150 appearances for the club in all competitions.