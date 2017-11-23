New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to discuss Danny Rose future

Pochettino refuses to discuss Rose future
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino refuses to comment on speculation over Danny Rose's future.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on speculation that Danny Rose could leave the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was forced to apologise to the club over the summer after he gave a newspaper interview in which he criticised their wage structure and transfer policy, suggesting that they were often linked with players "you have to Google".

Earlier this week, Rose - Spurs' longest-serving player - hit the headlines again after he was reported to be "fuming" that he had been left out of the side to face Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend.

Asked about the current situation with Rose at his press conference today, Pochettino told reporters: "It is not easy when you take a decision about the starting 11 and 18 in the squad and a player is not playing, they are not happy, but that is normal. Every player wants to play.

"The day before we had a conversation and he never showed me that he was angry. I like it when a player feels that emotion as it looks they are wanting to help the team and play."

Rose's seemingly unsettled status at Spurs has led to suggestions that he could be sold to Manchester United in January, but Pochettino refused to be drawn on the rumours.

"I think it's not the moment to talk about that," he added. "All the players have contracts with us and are involved in the project. You don't know what will happen in the future.

"Most important now is that everything have to feel involved and part of the project, we cannot guess about the future."

Rose has been with Spurs since 2007 and has made almost 150 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Rose "fuming" after missing Arsenal clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Rose, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane and Dele Alli pictured from behind during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Report: Harry Kane, Dele Alli top Real Madrid summer wishlist
 Mauricio Pochettino encourages his players during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
Result: Late Son Heung-min goal sees Tottenham Hotspur edge out Borussia Dortmund
Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axePochettino refuses to discuss Rose futureLiverpool, Spurs 'track Stevenage teen'Kane: 'Spurs proud of early CL progress'Rose "fuming" after missing Arsenal clash
Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?Pochettino: 'Spurs reacted perfectly'Team News: Rose returns to Spurs starting XITottenham suffer Andre Gomes transfer blow?Eriksen: 'Arsenal game a knock on the head'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 