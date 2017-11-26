Nov 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
4-1
Everton
Tadic (18'), Austin (52', 57'), Davis (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sigurdsson (45')

David Unsworth: 'Managerial uncertainty not helping Everton'

Unsworth: 'Managerial uncertainty not helping'
Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth wants a decision to be made over the managerial vacancy following a fifth loss in seven games since taking temporary charge.
David Unsworth has urged club chiefs to make a decision on the manager's position after Everton suffered another heavy defeat on Sunday afternoon.

The Toffees went down 4-1 to Southampton at St Mary's Stadium to make it five losses in seven games since Ronald Koeman was sacked over a month ago.

Everton are said to have prioritised the appointment of Marco Silva, only for Watford to reject an approach, and interim boss Unsworth - who has openly confessed to being interested in the job - admits that the uncertainty is starting to affect his players.

"I think it's got to a situation now where if any of the players are looking at the situation now and making excuses, then it has to be solved," he told Sky Sports News.

"If it's going to be me, then fine and if it's not, let's get somebody in as quickly as possible. We need that to happen fairly quickly. I will back the board whatever they decide to do and what is best for the football club is what I want."

Everton, beaten 5-1 by Atalanta BC in the Europa League in midweek, are now 16th in the Premier League table - two points above the dropzone.

Interim Toffees boss David Unsworth watches on during the EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Everton on October 25, 2017
Your Comments
