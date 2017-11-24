General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Farhad Moshiri: 'Everton close to appointment of new manager'

Moshiri: 'Everton close to appointment'
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri claims that the Toffees are "close" to announcing a permanent managerial replacement for Ronald Koeman.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 11:18 UK

Since Koeman was sacked as Everton boss last month, David Unsworth has taken over on an interim basis, but the club's Under-23 boss has only recorded one win and one draw from six matches in all competitions.

Unsworth's future remains unclear with Everton losing 5-1 to Atalanta BC in the Europa League on Thursday night, but Moshiri has suggested that a final decision on a manager is close to being confirmed.

In a statement sent to talkSPORT presenter Jim White, Moshiri said: "The first priority is to stabilise the club and finalise the appointment of a manager. We are close."

Unsworth is likely to remain in charge for Everton's trip to Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
