Moshiri: 'Everton close to appointment'

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri claims that the Toffees are "close" to announcing a permanent managerial replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Since Koeman was sacked as Everton boss last month, David Unsworth has taken over on an interim basis, but the club's Under-23 boss has only recorded one win and one draw from six matches in all competitions.

Unsworth's future remains unclear with Everton losing 5-1 to Atalanta BC in the Europa League on Thursday night, but Moshiri has suggested that a final decision on a manager is close to being confirmed.

In a statement sent to talkSPORT presenter Jim White, Moshiri said: "The first priority is to stabilise the club and finalise the appointment of a manager. We are close."

Unsworth is likely to remain in charge for Everton's trip to Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.