Nov 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
4-1
Everton
Tadic (18'), Austin (52', 57'), Davis (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sigurdsson (45')

David Unsworth apologises for "unacceptable" Everton second-half display

David Unsworth apologises for what he deemed an "unacceptable" second-half performance from Everton in Sunday's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Southampton.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 18:02 UK

David Unsworth has apologised for what he deemed an "unacceptable" second-half performance from Everton in their 4-1 defeat at Southampton on Sunday.

The Toffees were thrashed 5-1 by Atalanta BC in the Europa League on Thursday and were routed for the second time in a week at St Mary's Stadium.

Charlie Austin's brace and a goal apiece from Dusan Tadic and Steven Davis ensured that Everton's winless Premier League away run was extended to 15 games, with Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser proving little more than a consolation.

"[I am] Absolutely gutted. The second-half performance from all our team was unacceptable," interim boss Unsworth told reporters after the game. "I'm sorry for all the Everton fans who came down here and all the ones who were watching as well.

"We can't keep performing like this, it's just not good enough. We are in a tough moment and we have a massive week ahead of us."

Next up for Everton is a relegation six-pointer away at West Ham United on Wednesday night.

