Team News: Austin in for Long as Saints host Everton

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been chosen up front ahead of Shane long as the Saints host Everton at St. Mary's.

Mauricio Pellegrino makes one change in midfield, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg replaces the suspended Oriel Romeu. while Nathan Redmond makes way for James Ward-Prowse in the attacking trio supporting Austin.

For Everton, caretaker boss David Unsworth includes centre-back Phil Jagielka and midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who were both doubts with groin and toe problems respectively.

The Toffees opt for a midfield four, as Schneiderlin is partnered by Kevin Mirallas, Idrissa Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Aaron Lennon, who was not included in Thursday's 5-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Up front, Unsworth places Dominic Calvert-Lewin on his own - he replaces Sandro Ramirez, who scored his side's only goal in the midweek tie.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand; Hojbjerg, Davis; Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Tadic; Austin

Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, McQueen, Long, Lemina, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Everton: Pickford; Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Kenny; Schneiderlin, Mirallas, Lennon, Gueye, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Vlasic, Baningime, Robles, Ramirez, Rooney, Lookman, Williams