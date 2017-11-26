Nov 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
4-1
Everton
Tadic (18'), Austin (52', 57'), Davis (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sigurdsson (45')

Team News: Charlie Austin in for Shane Long as Southampton host Everton

Team News: Austin in for Long as Saints host Everton
© SilverHub
Charlie Austin replaces Shane long up front as Southampton host Everton at St. Mary's on Sunday.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been chosen up front ahead of Shane long as the Saints host Everton at St. Mary's.

Mauricio Pellegrino makes one change in midfield, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg replaces the suspended Oriel Romeu. while Nathan Redmond makes way for James Ward-Prowse in the attacking trio supporting Austin.

For Everton, caretaker boss David Unsworth includes centre-back Phil Jagielka and midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who were both doubts with groin and toe problems respectively.

The Toffees opt for a midfield four, as Schneiderlin is partnered by Kevin Mirallas, Idrissa Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Aaron Lennon, who was not included in Thursday's 5-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Up front, Unsworth places Dominic Calvert-Lewin on his own - he replaces Sandro Ramirez, who scored his side's only goal in the midweek tie.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand; Hojbjerg, Davis; Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Tadic; Austin
Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, McQueen, Long, Lemina, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Everton: Pickford; Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Kenny; Schneiderlin, Mirallas, Lennon, Gueye, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Vlasic, Baningime, Robles, Ramirez, Rooney, Lookman, Williams

Interim Toffees boss David Unsworth watches on during the EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Everton on October 25, 2017
Unsworth slams lack of "pride and effort"
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
