Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions at press conference

Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions
© Offside
Watford manager Marco Silva refuses to answer any questions about the Everton managerial job at his weekly press conference.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 14:42 UK

Watford manager Marco Silva began his pre-match press conference today by announcing that he would not entertain any questions regarding the Everton managerial vacancy.

The 40-year-old is thought to be the Toffees' top target in their lengthy search for a replacement for Ronald Koeman following his impressive work for Watford, which has seen him collect 18 points from the first 12 games of the season.

The Hornets are thought to be playing hardball over a compensation figure for the manager, who only moved to Vicarage Road six months ago, with Everton now reported to be moving on to other targets.

Silva had been expected to be questioned by reporters over the situation at his weekly press conference this afternoon but he was quick to insist that he would only talk about Watford's trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

"I will answer straight, I'm here to talk about our match, Newcastle v Watford and nothing more," he said.

"I won't give one more word about this situation. Newcastle-Watford. If you want I will answer 10 or 20 questions for you on that.

"The most important thing for me is Newcastle-Watford. The fans know what is most important for us. We are fully focused on our next game."

Watford are currently eighth in the Premier League table, just four points off the top six.

Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Read Next:
Everton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Diego Simeone representatives contact Everton
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse handed two-match ban by FA after diving incident
 Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions at press conference
Everton turn to RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick?Everton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'Bolasie returns to first-team trainingUnsworth "disappointed" at Niasse rulingDavid Unsworth vows to pick strong team
UEFA fines Everton after Lyon fan brawlPreview: Everton vs. Atalanta BCYakubu announces retirement from footballVan Gaal: 'No approach from Everton'Niasse hit with FA charge for diving
> Everton Homepage
More Watford News
Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions at press conference
 Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Everton 'give up hope of landing Watford boss Marco Silva'
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Richarlison 'wanted by Chinese clubs'
Silva tight-lipped on Watford futureResult: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeatTeam News: Carroll starts as West Ham visit WatfordLive Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Ham - as it happenedEverton to make £12m offer for Silva?
Chelsea keeping tabs on Richarlison?Moyes: 'No time for nonsense at West Ham'Watford end speculation over Silva exit?Marco Silva coy over Everton job,Ighalo: 'Wilshere should leave Arsenal'
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 