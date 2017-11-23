Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions

Watford manager Marco Silva refuses to answer any questions about the Everton managerial job at his weekly press conference.

Watford manager Marco Silva began his pre-match press conference today by announcing that he would not entertain any questions regarding the Everton managerial vacancy.

The 40-year-old is thought to be the Toffees' top target in their lengthy search for a replacement for Ronald Koeman following his impressive work for Watford, which has seen him collect 18 points from the first 12 games of the season.

The Hornets are thought to be playing hardball over a compensation figure for the manager, who only moved to Vicarage Road six months ago, with Everton now reported to be moving on to other targets.

Silva had been expected to be questioned by reporters over the situation at his weekly press conference this afternoon but he was quick to insist that he would only talk about Watford's trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

"I will answer straight, I'm here to talk about our match, Newcastle v Watford and nothing more," he said.

"I won't give one more word about this situation. Newcastle-Watford. If you want I will answer 10 or 20 questions for you on that.

"The most important thing for me is Newcastle-Watford. The fans know what is most important for us. We are fully focused on our next game."

Watford are currently eighth in the Premier League table, just four points off the top six.