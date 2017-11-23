Everton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'

Everton 'give up hope of landing Watford boss Marco Silva'

Watford have informed Premier League rivals Everton that Marco Silva will not be leaving Vicarage Road for any price, according to a report.
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 13:37 UK

Managerless Everton have reportedly admitted defeat in their attempt to land Marco Silva after failing to persuade Watford to part company.

The 40-year-old, who has enhanced his managerial reputation in English football following short stints with the Hornets and Hull City, recently emerged as the Toffees' rumoured top target.

Exactly a month on from sacking Ronald Koeman, Everton are said to have now turned their attention elsewhere as they have been categorically told by Watford that the Portuguese is going nowhere.

According to The Independent, the Merseyside outfit fell short with their offer of more than £10m in compensation for Silva, who has no release clause in his two-year contract.

The same report indicates that Silva was interested in the Everton job, which would have presented him with a substantial pay rise and large funds for the January window.

Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
