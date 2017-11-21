West Bromwich Albion want boss with Premier League experience?

West Brom want boss with PL experience?
© Getty Images
The owners of West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on appointing a head coach with Premier League experience as a replacement for Tony Pulis.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 13:20 UK

The owners of West Bromwich Albion have reportedly decided to only appoint a new head coach with experience of the Premier League.

On Monday, the Baggies announced that Tony Pulis had been removed from his position at The Hawthorns after a run of two wins from 21 top-flight fixtures, and the search is now on for the Welshman's replacement.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill was quickly installed as one of the favourites for the role but according to Sky Sports News, only names who have previously managed in the Premier League will be considered for the vacant role.

That appears to rule out O'Neill - who is also wanted by Scotland - and the likes of Derek McInnes and Chris Wilder, who are currently at Aberdeen and Sheffield United respectively.

Considering the alleged criteria, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew and Ronald Koeman are those regarded by bookmakers as most likely to make the switch to the West Midlands outfit.

As it stands, Gary Megson will take charge of the team for the trip to Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis 'set for West Brom crunch talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Michael O'Neill, Derek McInnes, Chris Wilder, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, Ronald Koeman, Gary Megson, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
West Bromwich Albion sack Tony Pulis
 Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tony Pulis 'set for West Bromwich Albion crunch talks'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'Tony Pulis is an amazing man'
West Brom want boss with PL experience?Wales put Tony Pulis on wishlist?West Brom 'eyeing Allardyce swoop'Tony Pulis: "Expectations have risen"Megson to take temporary charge of Baggies
West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?West Brom board considering Pulis future?West Bromwich Albion want Michael O'Neill?Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Northern Ireland News
A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
West Bromwich Albion want boss with Premier League experience?
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill to hold Scotland talks?
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill 'turns down Sunderland approach'
Scotland make Michael O'Neill approach?Rangers show interest in O'Neill?Michael O'Neill not thinking about NI futureMichael O'Neill: "I couldn't be any prouder"Result: Northern Ireland World Cup hopes over
Dowie: 'O'Neill may quit Northern Ireland'McAuley hints at international retirementXhaka tells NI fans to stop complainingDallas a fitness doubt for second legEvans apologises for wife's tweet
> Northern Ireland Homepage
More Aberdeen News
A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
West Bromwich Albion want boss with Premier League experience?
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Derek McInnes "very happy" at Aberdeen amid Rangers job speculation
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Result: Moussa Dembele bags brace as Celtic make light work of Aberdeen
Villa show interest in Aberdeen stopper?Gary Mackay-Steven recovering after river incidentAberdeen, Apollon charged by UEFAAberdeen fans 'attacked ahead of EL game'Everton to face either Ruzomberok or Brann
Mackay-Steven joins Aberdeen from CelticAberdeen 'agree deal for Shaun Maloney'Aberdeen launch Shaun Maloney bid?Rangers, Birmingham consider McLean move?Celtic begin league campaign versus Hearts
> Aberdeen Homepage
More Sheffield United News
A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
West Bromwich Albion want boss with Premier League experience?
 General view of Bramall Lane on October 04, 2013
Report: Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur keen on Sheffield United youngster David Brooks
 Helder Costa in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
Championship roundup: Wolverhampton Wanderers back on top
Sheff United confirm Coutts broken legWilder "subdued" after Coutts injuryResult: Sheff United storm to top of ChampionshipEFL reveals televised Christmas fixturesEverton 'eye Sheffield United youngster'
Result: Sheffield United beat Leeds to climb topLive Commentary: Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield United - as it happenedTeam News: Blades unchanged for Leeds clashBrooks signs long-term Sheff United dealDavid Brooks on Liverpool, Everton radar?
> Sheffield United Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 