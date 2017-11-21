West Brom want boss with PL experience?

The owners of West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on appointing a head coach with Premier League experience as a replacement for Tony Pulis.

The owners of West Bromwich Albion have reportedly decided to only appoint a new head coach with experience of the Premier League.

On Monday, the Baggies announced that Tony Pulis had been removed from his position at The Hawthorns after a run of two wins from 21 top-flight fixtures, and the search is now on for the Welshman's replacement.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill was quickly installed as one of the favourites for the role but according to Sky Sports News, only names who have previously managed in the Premier League will be considered for the vacant role.

That appears to rule out O'Neill - who is also wanted by Scotland - and the likes of Derek McInnes and Chris Wilder, who are currently at Aberdeen and Sheffield United respectively.

Considering the alleged criteria, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew and Ronald Koeman are those regarded by bookmakers as most likely to make the switch to the West Midlands outfit.

As it stands, Gary Megson will take charge of the team for the trip to Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.