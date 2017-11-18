Michael O'Neill to hold Scotland talks?

Northern Ireland reportedly allow boss Michael O'Neill to hold talks over the vacant position with Scotland.

After both nations failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup, O'Neill - who lives in Edinburgh - has been strongly linked with a switch to the Tartan Army.

Reports have claimed that the 48-year-old has been identified as the SFA's top target to replace Gordon Strachan and according to BBC Sport, permission has now been granted for discussions to take place.

O'Neill has been with Northern Ireland since 2011, with 19 wins and 16 draws being recorded in 55 games, and the Green and White Army ending their absence at Major tournaments by reaching Euro 2016.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss has also been linked with Sunderland, but it has been claimed that Chris Coleman is on the brink of moving to the Stadium of Light after resigning from his role with Wales.