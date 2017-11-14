Rangers show interest in O'Neill?

Rangers show interest in Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill?

Rangers are reportedly interested in speaking to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill over the vacant managerial position at Ibrox.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for Rangers.

The Scottish giants are still looking for a permanent replacement for Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked last month, and a number of names have been linked with the post, including former England coach Steve McClaren.

However, according to The Telegraph, Rangers are said to be keen on holding discussions with O'Neill, who has enjoyed an excellent period as manager of Northern Ireland.

A controversial playoff defeat to Switzerland over two legs has resulted in the home nation missing out on next year's World Cup, but O'Neill did lead Northern Ireland to the second round of Euro 2016.

O'Neill has insisted that he is not thinking about his future, but the 48-year-old is unlikely to be short of interest over the coming months.

Since December 2011, O'Neill has recorded 19 wins and 16 draws from 55 matches in charge of his country.


A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
 Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Rangers make Steve McClaren approach?
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes hints at return to management
Admir Mehmedi is congratulated after scoring during the Euro 2016 Group A game between Romania and Switzerland on June 15, 2016
Result: Switzerland reach World Cup at expense of Northern Ireland
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
 Gareth McAuley of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Gareth McAuley hints at international retirement
