Rangers show interest in O'Neill?

Rangers are reportedly interested in speaking to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill over the vacant managerial position at Ibrox.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for Rangers.

The Scottish giants are still looking for a permanent replacement for Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked last month, and a number of names have been linked with the post, including former England coach Steve McClaren.

However, according to The Telegraph, Rangers are said to be keen on holding discussions with O'Neill, who has enjoyed an excellent period as manager of Northern Ireland.

A controversial playoff defeat to Switzerland over two legs has resulted in the home nation missing out on next year's World Cup, but O'Neill did lead Northern Ireland to the second round of Euro 2016.

O'Neill has insisted that he is not thinking about his future, but the 48-year-old is unlikely to be short of interest over the coming months.

Since December 2011, O'Neill has recorded 19 wins and 16 draws from 55 matches in charge of his country.



