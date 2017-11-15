Scotland make official approach for Michael O'Neill?

Scotland make Michael O'Neill approach?
© AFP
A report claims that Scotland want to hold talks with Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill about replacing Gordon Strachan at Hampden Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Northern Ireland have been contacted by the Scottish Football Association for permission to speak to manager Michael O'Neill, according to a report.

O'Neill is currently considering whether to stay on as Norn Iron boss for another campaign, having seen his side fall just short of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Scotland are not alone in showing an interest in the 48-year-old, however, as club sides Rangers and Sunderland are also said to have made contact.

In response, the Irish FA are understood to have offered their in-demand boss improved terms to see him through until 2020.

Sky Sports News suggests that O'Neill, who currently lives in Scotland - as do assistants Jimmy Nicholl and Austin MacPhee - may have a decision to make, however, as the Tartan Army have now made it known that they want him to take charge at Hampden Park.

Scotland sacked Gordon Strachan last month after missing out on a World Cup qualifying berth in the final round of group-stage fixtures.

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Read Next:
Irish FA offer O'Neill improved terms?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael O'Neill, Austin MacPhee, Jimmy Nicholl, Gordon Strachan, Football
Your Comments
More Northern Ireland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Scotland make official approach for Michael O'Neill?
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Rangers show interest in Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill?
 Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill after the Euro 2016 Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Faroe Islands at Windsor Park on October 11, 2014
Michael O'Neill not thinking about Northern Ireland future
Michael O'Neill: "I couldn't be any prouder"Result: Northern Ireland World Cup hopes overDowie: 'O'Neill may quit Northern Ireland'McAuley hints at international retirementXhaka tells NI fans to stop complaining
Dallas a fitness doubt for second legEvans apologises for wife's tweetEvans: 'Penalty call was disgraceful'Shaqiri: 'Switzerland deserved to beat NI'O'Neill "staggered" by penalty decision
> Northern Ireland Homepage
More Scotland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Scotland make official approach for Michael O'Neill?
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Irish FA offer in-demand manager Michael O'Neill improved terms?
 Wigan manager Malky Mackay gives instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Wigan Athletic at Madejski Stadium on February 17, 2015
Paul Dickov: 'Malky Mackay right man for Scotland job'
Lambert opens door to Scotland talksMackay: 'Scotland future is bright'Result: Depay goal helps Netherlands beat ScotlandRegan: 'Mackay won't become Scotland boss'Griffiths ruled out of Scotland squad
Scott McTominay 'rejects Scotland call'David Moyes hints at return to managementRedknapp: 'Scotland job interests me'England up three places in world rankingsAllardyce rules himself out of Scotland job
> Scotland Homepage
More Rangers News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Scotland make official approach for Michael O'Neill?
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Rangers show interest in Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill?
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Irish FA offer in-demand manager Michael O'Neill improved terms?
Rangers make Steve McClaren approach?David Moyes hints at return to managementWilson signs new Rangers contractGers 'not planning Preud'homme appointment'Agent: 'Preud'homme in Rangers talks'
Sutton slams "embarrassing" CaixinhaAlex McLeish: 'Rangers know where I am'McInnes "very happy" at AberdeenAlly McCoist open to Rangers returnBilly Davies 'interested in Rangers job'
> Rangers Homepage
More Sunderland News
Paul Heckingbottom poses with his League One manager of the month award for March 2016
Sunderland 'offer manager Paul Heckingbottom huge pay rise to leave Barnsley'
 Ally McCoist, the Rangers manager, looks on during the pre season friendly match between Derby County and Rangers at iPro Stadium on August 2, 2014
Sunderland consider Paul Heckingbottom, Ally McCoist for managerial role?
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Scotland make official approach for Michael O'Neill?
Villa, Sunderland keen on Albion striker?Irish FA offer O'Neill improved terms?Redknapp not on Sunderland's radar?Aitor Karanka 'wary of joining Sunderland'Kone ruled out for at least two months
Sunderland to make short-term appointment?Keane not thinking about club managementAllardyce urges Ellis Short to sell upOviedo keen to remain at SunderlandSunderland consider Jones approach?
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 