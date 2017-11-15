Scotland make Michael O'Neill approach?

A report claims that Scotland want to hold talks with Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill about replacing Gordon Strachan at Hampden Park.

Northern Ireland have been contacted by the Scottish Football Association for permission to speak to manager Michael O'Neill, according to a report.

O'Neill is currently considering whether to stay on as Norn Iron boss for another campaign, having seen his side fall just short of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Scotland are not alone in showing an interest in the 48-year-old, however, as club sides Rangers and Sunderland are also said to have made contact.

In response, the Irish FA are understood to have offered their in-demand boss improved terms to see him through until 2020.

Sky Sports News suggests that O'Neill, who currently lives in Scotland - as do assistants Jimmy Nicholl and Austin MacPhee - may have a decision to make, however, as the Tartan Army have now made it known that they want him to take charge at Hampden Park.

Scotland sacked Gordon Strachan last month after missing out on a World Cup qualifying berth in the final round of group-stage fixtures.