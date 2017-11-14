World Cup
Crowd generic

Scotland

Paul Dickov: 'Malky Mackay right man for Scotland job'

Dickov: 'Mackay right man for Scotland job'
© Getty Images
Former Scotland striker Paul Dickov believes that Malky Mackay should be given the chance to manage the national side on a full-time basis.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 14:43 UK

Paul Dickov has called on Scottish Football Association chiefs to hand Malky Mackay the vacant Scotland managerial vacancy.

The disgraced former Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic boss was placed in temporary charge for last week's 1-0 loss to the Netherlands at Pittodrie.

Mackay was quickly ruled out of taking on the job full-time, with SFA chief executive Stewart Regan revealing ahead of that friendly defeat that he is looking elsewhere for a permanent successor to Gordon Strachan.

Former Scotland international Dickov believes that the 45-year-old is the right man to take Scotland forward, however, telling Sky Sports News: "I'd like to see Malky. He will have the players on his side.

"He's a very clever guy, a good football guy. He's got Scotland at heart. If he has been overlooked I don't understand why."

Mackay is currently employed as SFA performance director - a position that he has held for the past 11 months.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Read Next:
Lambert opens door to Scotland talks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Dickov, Malky Mackay, Stewart Regan, Gordon Strachan, Football
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Irish FA offer in-demand manager Michael O'Neill improved terms?
 Wigan manager Malky Mackay gives instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Wigan Athletic at Madejski Stadium on February 17, 2015
Paul Dickov: 'Malky Mackay right man for Scotland job'
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert opens door to Scotland talks
Mackay: 'Scotland future is bright'Result: Depay goal helps Netherlands beat ScotlandRegan: 'Mackay won't become Scotland boss'Griffiths ruled out of Scotland squadScott McTominay 'rejects Scotland call'
David Moyes hints at return to managementRedknapp: 'Scotland job interests me'England up three places in world rankingsAllardyce rules himself out of Scotland jobDavid Moyes open to Scotland job
> Scotland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 