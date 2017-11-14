Irish FA offer O'Neill improved terms?

Michael O'Neill has reportedly been offered improved terms to stay on as Northern Ireland boss, but international and club sides are providing stern competition.

Michael O'Neill has reportedly been offered improved terms by the Irish Football Association to stay on as manager of Northern Ireland for another campaign.

The 48-year-old is weighing up his next career move, having missed out on a spot in next year's World Cup finals with a controversial qualifying playoff defeat to Switzerland.

A number of clubs are understood to have already approach out-of-contract O'Neill, including Scottish side Rangers and EFL Championship outfit Sunderland.

USA chiefs are also said to have put out feelers, as the ex-Shamrock Rovers boss has a sibling who lives in Chicago and is tempted by a move Stateside, while the vacant Scotland job may also appeal to him.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Northern Ireland are still hopeful of keeping O'Neill in place and have offered him a new contract, having been informed that the Scottish FA are willing to double his current wages.

The Green and White Army do not have another match scheduled until at least next March.