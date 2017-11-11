World Cup
Crowd generic

Scotland

Paul Lambert opens door to Scotland talks

Lambert opens door to Scotland talks
© Getty Images
Former Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert admits that he would be interested in holding talks over the vacant Scotland job.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:29 UK

Paul Lambert has revealed that he is open to holding talks over the vacant managerial position with Scotland.

After Scotland failed to qualify for the World Cup, Gordon Strachan left his role with the Tartan Army, and there has been every indication that temporary replacement Malky Mackay will not continue in the dugout after Scotland's 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands on Thursday.

Lambert has been out of work since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in May, but the former Scottish international has acknowledged that he holds an interest in managing his country.

The 48-year-old told BBC Sportsround: "I played for the national team, it is my country, so you do maybe think 'let's have a look'. I wouldn't ignore people. If they ask me to speak to them, I would speak to them, of course.

"Whoever gets it has got a big job on his hands. You are not just there to nurture players. The national team has to qualify for a major tournament. It has been 20 years.

"We can't be thinking we will wait three or four years for these players to develop. Whoever gets that job has to do their utmost to qualify. That is the ultimate bottom line."

Lambert has also been linked with the vacant job at Sunderland.

Wigan manager Malky Mackay gives instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Wigan Athletic at Madejski Stadium on February 17, 2015
Read Next:
Regan: 'Mackay won't become Scotland boss'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Gordon Strachan, Malky Mackay, Football
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert opens door to Scotland talks
 Wigan manager Malky Mackay gives instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Wigan Athletic at Madejski Stadium on February 17, 2015
Result: Memphis Depay goal helps Netherlands beat Scotland
 Cardiff manager Malky Mackay prior to kick-off in the match against Manchester United on November 24, 2013
Malky Mackay: 'Scotland future is bright'
Regan: 'Mackay won't become Scotland boss'Griffiths ruled out of Scotland squadScott McTominay 'rejects Scotland call'David Moyes hints at return to managementRedknapp: 'Scotland job interests me'
England up three places in world rankingsAllardyce rules himself out of Scotland jobDavid Moyes open to Scotland jobMackay takes interim Scotland chargeReport: Moyes interested in Scotland job
> Scotland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 