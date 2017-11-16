O'Neill 'rejects Sunderland approach'

Michael O'Neill 'turns down Sunderland approach'

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill reportedly rejects an approach from Sunderland to take over at the Stadium of Light.
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has reportedly rejected an approach from Sunderland to take over as their new manager.

The troubled Black Cats have been without a manager since sacking Simon Grayson at the end of last month and had made O'Neill one of their top choices having been impressed with his work at international level.

O'Neill's Northern Ireland future remains uncertain with both Scotland and USA reportedly eager to make him their new manager, and the Sunderland Echo reports that Sunderland have now joined that race.

However, the 48-year-old has turned down the chance to take over at the Stadium of Light in order to stay in international management, although Sunderland have not completely given up hope of coaxing O'Neill to club football.

Previous favourite Paul Heckingbottom today revealed that he has not been contacted by the club, leading to Wales boss Chris Coleman being installed as the new frontrunner.

Sunderland were thought to be waiting until after Northern Ireland's World Cup playoff with Switzerland to contact O'Neill, making contact once their hopes of reaching Russia were dashed.

Paul Heckingbottom poses with his League One manager of the month award for March 2016
Heckingbottom: 'No approach from Sunderland'
