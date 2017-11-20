Pulis 'set for West Brom crunch talks'

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is reportedly set for showdown talks over his future following his side's 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will reportedly hold crunch talks with the club's chairman today amid speculation over his future.

The Baggies slumped to a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday to make it four losses in a row and 11 games without a win across all competitions.

There has been growing discontent amongst the club's fans during that run due to the perceived negativity of Pulis's tactics, and the board are now seriously considering sacking the Welshman.

The Telegraph reports that chairman John Williams met with the club's owner Guochuan Lai on Sunday and will now sit down with Pulis for showdown talks.

Pulis is now expected to become the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job already this season, with talks thought to be underway regarding the terms of his departure.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has been linked with the role, while Sam Allardyce and Ronald Koeman have also been touted as possible replacements.