Tony Pulis 'set for West Bromwich Albion crunch talks'

Pulis 'set for West Brom crunch talks'
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is reportedly set for showdown talks over his future following his side's 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 09:29 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will reportedly hold crunch talks with the club's chairman today amid speculation over his future.

The Baggies slumped to a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday to make it four losses in a row and 11 games without a win across all competitions.

There has been growing discontent amongst the club's fans during that run due to the perceived negativity of Pulis's tactics, and the board are now seriously considering sacking the Welshman.

The Telegraph reports that chairman John Williams met with the club's owner Guochuan Lai on Sunday and will now sit down with Pulis for showdown talks.

Pulis is now expected to become the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job already this season, with talks thought to be underway regarding the terms of his departure.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has been linked with the role, while Sam Allardyce and Ronald Koeman have also been touted as possible replacements.

Should West Brom sack Tony Pulis?

Yes
No
Yes
91.3%
No
8.7%
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
West Brom board considering Pulis future?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, John Williams, Guochuan Lai, Michael O'Neill, Sam Allardyce, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
West Bromwich Albion sack Tony Pulis
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea - as it happened
 Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tony Pulis 'set for West Bromwich Albion crunch talks'
Megson to take temporary charge of BaggiesWest Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?West Brom board considering Pulis future?West Bromwich Albion want Michael O'Neill?Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"
Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'Downbeat Pulis willing to 'plough along'Result: Chelsea go second with win at West BromTeam News: David Luiz benched by ChelseaReport: Pulis two games from Albion sack
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 