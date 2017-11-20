General view of The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion 'want Sam Allardyce to ease relegation fears'

West Brom 'eyeing Allardyce swoop'
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion reportedly turn attention to Sam Allardyce following the sacking of Tony Pulis.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 20:13 UK

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering making a move for Sam Allardyce following the departure of manager Tony Pulis.

The 59-year-old was sacked on Monday morning following the weekend's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies find themselves just one point above relegation after winning just two of their 12 Premier League games this season.

In fact, Pulis had overseen just two victories in 21 matches since April, which has forced the club's Chinese owner Guochuan Lai to make a managerial change.

According to The Mirror, Lai is considering turning attention to out-of-work Allardyce due to the coach's previous spells at Sunderland and Crystal Palace, in which he saved both from dropping into the Championship.

West Brom's hierarchy are believed to be focused on making sure that the club retains its top-flight status, and the next appointment could reflect that.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis 'set for West Brom crunch talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis, Guochuan Lai, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
West Bromwich Albion sack Tony Pulis
 Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tony Pulis 'set for West Bromwich Albion crunch talks'
 A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'want Sam Allardyce to ease relegation fears'
Wales put Tony Pulis on wishlist?Tony Pulis: "Expectations have risen"Megson to take temporary charge of BaggiesWest Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?West Brom board considering Pulis future?
West Bromwich Albion want Michael O'Neill?Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'Downbeat Pulis willing to 'plough along'Result: Chelsea go second with win at West Brom
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 