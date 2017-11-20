West Brom 'eyeing Allardyce swoop'

West Bromwich Albion reportedly turn attention to Sam Allardyce following the sacking of Tony Pulis.

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering making a move for Sam Allardyce following the departure of manager Tony Pulis.

The 59-year-old was sacked on Monday morning following the weekend's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies find themselves just one point above relegation after winning just two of their 12 Premier League games this season.

In fact, Pulis had overseen just two victories in 21 matches since April, which has forced the club's Chinese owner Guochuan Lai to make a managerial change.

According to The Mirror, Lai is considering turning attention to out-of-work Allardyce due to the coach's previous spells at Sunderland and Crystal Palace, in which he saved both from dropping into the Championship.

West Brom's hierarchy are believed to be focused on making sure that the club retains its top-flight status, and the next appointment could reflect that.