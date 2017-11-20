West Bromwich Albion sack Tony Pulis

West Bromwich Albion sack Tony Pulis
West Bromwich Albion announce that head coach Tony Pulis has left the club after a run of 10 games without a win in the Premier League.
West Bromwich Albion have announced that they have parted company with head coach Tony Pulis.

Last season, the Baggies spent much of the season in the top half of the Premier League standings, but Pulis went into Saturday's home clash with Chelsea having recorded just 12 points from 20 top-flight fixtures.

A 4-0 defeat to the Blues led to more calls for the 59-year-old to be removed from his position at The Hawthorns, and the West Midlands outfit have wasted little time in deciding to make a change.

Chairman John Williams told the club's official website: "These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the Club.

"We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Pulis leaves 17th-place West Brom having recorded 36 wins and 36 draws from his 121 games since being appointed at the start of 2015.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
