New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Bromwich Albion keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?
© Getty Images
Premier League side West Bromwich Albion are keen on a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - currently on loan at Aston Villa - in January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 16:44 UK

West Bromwich Albion have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in January, according to reports.

The 24-year-old, currently on loan at Championship side Aston Villa, came up through the Red Devils academy but has not yet nailed down a first-team spot at Old Trafford.

Johnstone has been impressive for Villa this season, keeping seven clean sheets in 16 appearances and helping the side to fifth place in the table.

According to The Sun, the keeper has a recall clause in his loan deal which means that his spell at Villa Park could be cut short should the Baggies lodge a bid.

Johnstone has played on loan at Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Yeovil Town, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End before initially hooking up with Villa last January.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce smiles before his side's pre-season clash with Shrewsbury Town on July 15, 2017
Read Next:
Bruce: 'I want to sign Sam Johnstone'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Johnstone, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Chris Smalling celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to scupper Manchester United bid for Gareth Bale
 Paul Pogba and Isaac Hayden in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Result: Paul Pogba stars on Manchester United return to knock off Newcastle United
Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?PSG quoted £30m for Mourinho signature?Willian linked with Old Trafford switch?United to offer Shaw in return for Rose?
Mata: 'Ibra, Lukaku partnership deadly'Mourinho: "Pogba is a different class"Zlatan: "Lions don't recover like humans"United midfielder Pogba "happy" to be backTeam News: Pogba starts, Zlatan on bench
> Manchester United Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea - as it happened
 Baggies players looking dejected after conceding a third during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea on November 18, 2017
Result: Chelsea move into second with four-goal win at West Bromwich Albion
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion to contact Michael O'Neill?
West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?West Brom board considering Pulis future?Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'Downbeat Pulis willing to 'plough along'
Team News: David Luiz benched by ChelseaReport: Pulis two games from Albion sackPulis critical of Belgium after Chadli injuryPulis: 'Success has put me under pressure'Baggies chairman responds to fans
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Sam Johnstone of Manchester United looks on during the FA Youth Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 20, 2011
Report: West Bromwich Albion keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone
 Helder Costa in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
Championship roundup: Wolverhampton Wanderers back on top
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa to battle for Czech striker?
Arsenal, Everton keen on Boro winger?Keinan Davis signs new Villa contractVilla, Sunderland keen on Albion striker?Hull keen to sign Ahmed Musa in January?Remi Garde lands Montreal Impact job
John Terry confirms broken metatarsalJohn Terry suffers suspected broken footEFL reveals televised Christmas fixturesBruce: 'Villa need to be in promotion hunt'Result: Aston Villa move up to fifth
> Aston Villa Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 