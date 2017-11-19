West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?

Premier League side West Bromwich Albion are keen on a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - currently on loan at Aston Villa - in January.

The 24-year-old, currently on loan at Championship side Aston Villa, came up through the Red Devils academy but has not yet nailed down a first-team spot at Old Trafford.

Johnstone has been impressive for Villa this season, keeping seven clean sheets in 16 appearances and helping the side to fifth place in the table.

According to The Sun, the keeper has a recall clause in his loan deal which means that his spell at Villa Park could be cut short should the Baggies lodge a bid.

Johnstone has played on loan at Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Yeovil Town, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End before initially hooking up with Villa last January.