Van Gaal: 'No approach from Everton'

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has revealed that he has yet to receive an approach from Everton over their managerial vacancy despite him being linked with the role.

The Toffees have been without a manager for 30 days after they parted ways with Ronald Koeman in October, with David Unsworth having taken temporary charge since.

A number of names have been touted for the job over the last few weeks, ranging from ex-England boss Sam Allardyce to Watford's Marco Silva and even Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Van Gaal, who spent two years at United before being sacked to make way for Jose Mourinho, has also been mentioned as a contender but talking to the Daily Mail, the Dutchman insisted: "I've not yet been asked."

The 66-year-old has been out of managerial work since departing Old Trafford 18 months ago and has since been working as a pundit on Dutch television.

Silva remains the bookies' favourite for the job but an appointment is being held up by the Hornets' demands for compensation.