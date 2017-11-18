Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 25,526
Crystal Palace
2-2
Everton
McArthur (1'), Zaha (35')
Milivojevic (32'), Sakho (61')
FT(HT: 2-2)
Baines (6' pen.), Niasse (45')
Niasse (36'), Keane (44'), Davies (63')

Everton striker Oumar Niasse charged by FA for diving in Crystal Palace clash

Everton striker Oumar Niasse hit with FA charge for diving during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been retrospectively charged by the Football Association for diving.

The 27-year-old hit the deck to win a penalty in the fifth minute of the Toffees' 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, but replays showed that there was little contact from Scott Dann.

Niasse has now been charged with 'successful deception of a match official', and becomes the first Premier League player to receive retrospective action for such an incident.

The Everton forward, who was recently welcomed back into the side after initially being shunned by former manager Ronald Koeman, has until 6pm to respond to the charge.

The Senegal international could be banned for two games if found guilty.

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Your Comments
