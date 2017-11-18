Everton striker Oumar Niasse hit with FA charge for diving during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been retrospectively charged by the Football Association for diving.

The 27-year-old hit the deck to win a penalty in the fifth minute of the Toffees' 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, but replays showed that there was little contact from Scott Dann.

Niasse has now been charged with 'successful deception of a match official', and becomes the first Premier League player to receive retrospective action for such an incident.

The Everton forward, who was recently welcomed back into the side after initially being shunned by former manager Ronald Koeman, has until 6pm to respond to the charge.

The Senegal international could be banned for two games if found guilty.