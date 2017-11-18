Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 25,526
Crystal Palace
2-2
Everton
McArthur (1'), Zaha (35')
Milivojevic (32'), Sakho (61')
FT(HT: 2-2)
Baines (6' pen.), Niasse (45')
Niasse (36'), Keane (44'), Davies (63')

Oumar Niasse denies diving claims

Everton forward Oumar Niasse denies suggestions that he dived to win a penalty in the club's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 18:03 UK

Everton forward Oumar Niasse has said that he will be "shocked" if the Football Association takes retrospective action against him for an incident in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

During the first half, Niasse won a penalty for the Toffees that was converted to get the visitors back on level terms, but he has faced accusations of diving after it appeared that minimal contact was made.

However, despite the FA opting to assess video footage, Niasse does not feel that he deserves to be punished after claiming that he had been "pushed".

The 27-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "People were saying that I fell down easily. I don't know. I didn't see the video again. To get into the box, I tried to dribble the guy; he was coming into contact. When I felt the contact, I knew then he pushed me away.

"The contact was on my upper body but when I felt the contact I was in the box so that is it: that is all I have to do, go on the floor. It was because I was running so quick. I will be shocked [if I am charged with diving] because there is contact."

Niasse has scored five goals from just three starts and four substitute outings in the top flight this season.

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Your Comments
