General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Everton striker Oumar Niasse: 'I feel sorry for Ronald Koeman'

Niasse: 'I feel sorry for Koeman'
© SilverHub
Everton forward Oumar Niasse says that he "feels sorry" for Ronald Koeman after the Dutchman was sacked as Toffees boss last month.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Everton forward Oumar Niasse has revealed that he "feels sorry" for Ronald Koeman, despite the pair's indifferent relationship at Goodison Park.

Upon his arrival at the Toffees in 2016, Koeman froze Niasse out of his first-team plans but after failing to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku at the end of the summer transfer window in August of this year, Niasse was given an opportunity.

However, the club's poor form in both the Premier League and Europa League led to the Merseyside club parting ways with the Dutchman, but Niasse has claimed that he continues to think highly of his former boss.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I feel sorry for him, what happened to him when the club got rid of him. Honestly, they were ready to let me go. I was ready also to go because I knew that it would be a difficult season if I stayed here but at the end I didn't go.

"I said thank you to him because he could have said 'no, you are staying with the U23s' but when I came back he brought me back to the team. That has allowed me to be here today."

Niasse has scored five goals in two starts and five substitute appearances in all competitions this season.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Watford 'rule out Marco Silva exit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Oumar Niasse, Ronald Koeman, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Watford 'rule out Marco Silva exit'
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Managerless Everton willing to double Marco Silva's wages?
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Everton 'preparing second approach for Marco Silva'
Niasse: 'I feel sorry for Koeman'Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'Allardyce: 'Everton hesitation put me off'Kabasele: 'Watford cannot lose Silva'
Watford 'reject Everton approach for Silva'Silva 'not interested' in Everton jobVermaelen: 'Barca blocked summer exit'West Ham to move for Kevin Mirallas?Forster hails "fantastic" manager Koeman
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 