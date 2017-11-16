Niasse: 'I feel sorry for Koeman'

Everton forward Oumar Niasse says that he "feels sorry" for Ronald Koeman after the Dutchman was sacked as Toffees boss last month.

Upon his arrival at the Toffees in 2016, Koeman froze Niasse out of his first-team plans but after failing to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku at the end of the summer transfer window in August of this year, Niasse was given an opportunity.

However, the club's poor form in both the Premier League and Europa League led to the Merseyside club parting ways with the Dutchman, but Niasse has claimed that he continues to think highly of his former boss.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I feel sorry for him, what happened to him when the club got rid of him. Honestly, they were ready to let me go. I was ready also to go because I knew that it would be a difficult season if I stayed here but at the end I didn't go.

"I said thank you to him because he could have said 'no, you are staying with the U23s' but when I came back he brought me back to the team. That has allowed me to be here today."

Niasse has scored five goals in two starts and five substitute appearances in all competitions this season.