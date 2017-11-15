Everton to be reported for tapping up Marco Silva?

Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?
Watford are reportedly considering making an official complaint to the Premier League regarding Everton's pursuit of manager Marco Silva.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 21:09 UK

Everton could be reported to the Premier League for tapping up Watford boss Marco Silva, according to reports.

The Toffees are understood to have seen two approaches turned down for the Portuguese boss, who they have identified as their number one choice to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park.

However, Watford are understood to be unhappy with reports that have been leaked suggesting that Everton are willing to double Silva's wages if he is given permission to speak to the Merseysiders.

The Mirror reports that Hornets owner Gino Pozzo is considering whether to file an official complaint to the Premier League regarding the situation having turned down a £10m compensation offer from Everton.

Watford are adamant that Silva, who does not have a release clause in his contract, will stay at the club having only been in charge for 12 matches so far, leading the Hornets to ninth in the Premier League table.

Current Everton caretaker David Unsworth is the new favourite to take over on a permanent basis after Sam Allardyce also ruled himself out of the running.

