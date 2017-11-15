Everton willing to double Silva's wages?

Everton are reportedly prepared to offer Watford an £8.5m compensation package for manager Marco Silva, whose wages they are also willing to double.

Earlier this week it emerged that the Toffees, seeking a replacement for the sacked Ronald Koeman, are apparently torn between going all out to land the Portuguese now or instead wait until the end of the season after their initial approach was rejected.

After deciding against moving for Sam Allardyce and Sean Dyche, Everton are said to have made it clear that Silva is the only person they want to take on the vacant job, with David Unsworth prepared to continue in a caretaker role for the time being.

The Independent claims that the Merseyside outfit are not only willing to pay Silva a large sum to jump ship, but will also offer Watford £8.5m in compensation for the ex-Hull City manager's signature.

Everton are reportedly confident of striking a deal but, without a release clause in their number-one target's contract, know that they must remain patient.