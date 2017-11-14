Watford 'reject Everton approach for Silva'

A report claims that Everton are weighing up whether to step up their interest in Marco Silva after having a formal approach for the Watford manager knocked back.

The Premier League strugglers are already understood to have been put off making a move for Sean Dyche of Burnley and ex-Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce.

According to BBC Sport, the Toffees instead placed Silva - whose reputation was bolstered at Hull City last season despite relegation to the Championship - at the top of their potential list of targets.

Despite being informed that the 40-year-old intends to stay at Vicarage Road until at least the end of the season out of respect to the Hornets, it is claimed that Everton still went ahead with making an offer, which was swiftly rejected by their top-flight rivals.

Everton may now step up their interest in the Portuguese, who has only been in charge of 11 league games at Watford since arriving in the summer, or instead stick with caretaker David Unsworth for the foreseeable future.