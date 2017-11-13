Silva 'not interested' in Everton job

Watford boss Marco Silva reportedly tells Everton that he has no interest in the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park.

Watford boss Marco Silva has reportedly rejected the advances of Everton, who are still to make a decision over the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park.

Last month, the Toffees decided to sack Ronald Koeman after a poor start to season, while interim boss David Unsworth won just one of his four matches in charge before the international break.

Unsworth remains a candidate for a permanent role in the dugout but according to The Times, Everton were keen on speaking to Silva about a switch to Merseyside.

However, it appears that Silva - who was only named as boss of the Hornets in May - has revealed that he intends to stay at Vicarage Road with Watford currently sitting in the top half of the standings.

In the final match before the international break, Watford let slip a two-goal lead at Everton to lose 3-2 thanks to a last-minute penalty from Leighton Baines.