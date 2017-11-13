Watford boss Marco Silva 'not interested' in Everton job

Watford boss Marco Silva reportedly tells Everton that he has no interest in the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park.
Monday, November 13, 2017

Watford boss Marco Silva has reportedly rejected the advances of Everton, who are still to make a decision over the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park.

Last month, the Toffees decided to sack Ronald Koeman after a poor start to season, while interim boss David Unsworth won just one of his four matches in charge before the international break.

Unsworth remains a candidate for a permanent role in the dugout but according to The Times, Everton were keen on speaking to Silva about a switch to Merseyside.

However, it appears that Silva - who was only named as boss of the Hornets in May - has revealed that he intends to stay at Vicarage Road with Watford currently sitting in the top half of the standings.

In the final match before the international break, Watford let slip a two-goal lead at Everton to lose 3-2 thanks to a last-minute penalty from Leighton Baines.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 