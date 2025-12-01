Brighton vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side bidding to prevent Seagulls club record in Premier League battle

By Darren Plant | 01 Dec 2025 13:05 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 13:22

Aston Villa will be bidding to prevent Brighton & Hove Albion from setting a club record when the teams meet on Wednesday night.

Despite a poor start to the new campaign, Aston Villa now find themselves sitting in fourth position in the Premier League table, just two points adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

At the same time as Villa were edging out Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, Brighton were recording a standout 2-0 win at the home of in-form Nottingham Forest.

As a result, Brighton are just two points adrift of Villa ahead of welcoming Unai Emery's team to the Amex Stadium.

While both clubs can claim to be in strong form, it is Brighton who have the chance to achieve a new club feat.

© Imago

What club record can Brighton set against Villa?

Brighton have remarkably never recorded four successive home wins in their top-flight history.

The last time that they did so in any league was during March and April in the 2016-17 Championship campaign.

Victories over Newcastle United, Leeds United and Brentford have put Fabian Hurzeler's side in a position where they can make history against the Villans.

Furthermore, Hurzeler has overseen a 10-match unbeaten run in Premier League fixtures at the Amex Stadium, Brighton collecting 22 points during that period.

By comparison, Villa have scored just five goals in six away Premier League fixtures, albeit still collecting eight points and winning two of their last three such encounters.

Perhaps most notably, Villa have overturned deficits to defeat Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds in those aforementioned fixtures.

© Imago

Perfect game for Watkins to regain form?

Ollie Watkins is currently enduring the worst run of form of his Premier League career, netting just once in 11 starts and two substitute outings this campaign.

However, the England international has contributed seven goals and two assists in his nine top-flight outings against Brighton.

Having only been used as a substitute against Young Boys and Wolves, Watkins is expected to lead the attack on Wednesday night.