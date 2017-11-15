General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Sam Allardyce: 'Everton's hesitation put me off'

Allardyce: 'Everton hesitation put me off'
© SilverHub
Sam Allardyce confirms that he will not be Everton's new manager after accusing the Toffees of being 'indecisive' in their search for a head coach.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Sam Allardyce has confirmed that he will not be Everton's new manager after accusing the Toffees of being 'indecisive' in their search for a replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Allardyce, who has been without a job since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, had been strongly linked with the managerial vacancy at Goodison Park.

The former England boss, however, has revealed that he has ruled himself out of the running as it 'did not feel right'.

"It never materialised as I thought it would, unfortunately," Allardyce told talkSPORT. "For me such a long time without a decision (meant) I had to make a decision myself.

"The decision was it was probably better it wasn't me, and I'd move on to something else. It would have been a fabulous job, but it just didn't feel right.

"I think when you're sat in my position you want people to be decisive and feel like they want you. I didn't get that feeling overall. They were hesitating that I was the man."

Everton Under-23 boss David Unsworth is still in charge of first-team affairs at Goodison Park, with the Toffees currently down in 15th position in the Premier League table.

Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Watford 'reject Everton approach for Silva'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Ronald Koeman, David Unsworth, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Managerless Everton willing to double Marco Silva's wages?
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Watford 'reject Everton approach for manager Marco Silva'
 Sam Allardyce masticates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Sam Allardyce: 'Everton's hesitation put me off'
Kabasele: 'Watford cannot lose Silva'Silva 'not interested' in Everton jobVermaelen: 'Barca blocked summer exit'West Ham to move for Kevin Mirallas?Forster hails "fantastic" manager Koeman
Everton 'told to pay £3.5m for Dyche'Allardyce warns Barkley over careerMirallas to decide future in January?Bolasie: 'I won't rush Everton comeback'Sam Allardyce: 'Still no Everton talks'
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 