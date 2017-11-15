Allardyce: 'Everton hesitation put me off'

Sam Allardyce confirms that he will not be Everton's new manager after accusing the Toffees of being 'indecisive' in their search for a head coach.

Allardyce, who has been without a job since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, had been strongly linked with the managerial vacancy at Goodison Park.

The former England boss, however, has revealed that he has ruled himself out of the running as it 'did not feel right'.

"It never materialised as I thought it would, unfortunately," Allardyce told talkSPORT. "For me such a long time without a decision (meant) I had to make a decision myself.

"The decision was it was probably better it wasn't me, and I'd move on to something else. It would have been a fabulous job, but it just didn't feel right.

"I think when you're sat in my position you want people to be decisive and feel like they want you. I didn't get that feeling overall. They were hesitating that I was the man."

Everton Under-23 boss David Unsworth is still in charge of first-team affairs at Goodison Park, with the Toffees currently down in 15th position in the Premier League table.