Everton vs. Newcastle: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 27 Nov 2025 07:30 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:34

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 186

Newcastle wins: 71

Draws: 38

Everton wins: 77

It will not be long before this fixture between Everton and Newcastle United hits the 200 mark, but a large proportion of their meetings came in a bygone era, with over one-third of the head-to-heads taking place between the late 1890s and the 1930s.

Newcastle were not top-flight regulars during the mid-20th century, but when they were in Division One, they often ran into some trouble when facing Everton.

After losing 5-0 and 4-1 at St James' Park in back-to-back seasons in 1975-76 and 1976-77, Everton were ruthless, going unbeaten in 13 straight fixtures with Newcastle - winning 10.

In the Toffees' two title-winning seasons in the 1980s, the Magpies were no match, losing 7-2 across the two meetings in 1984-85, and 7-0 in the 1986-87 campaign.

However, the tables turned following the advent of the Premier League, because after Newcastle's promotion for the 1993-94 season, they won seven of the first nine clashes in the newly-formed division, including a win in 1993 that ended a 33-year and 20-game wait for victory at Goodison Park.

In the modern era, this has been an underrated fixture that often springs up remarkable moments, staggering comebacks, and late drama.

Newcastle came from 2-0 down to beat Everton 3-2 at St James' in March 2019, but it was their fightback almost 12 months later that will remain memorable, as the Toffees led 2-0 in a dominant performance at Goodison, only to see centre-back Florian Lejeune score in the 94th and 95th minute to snatch the most unlikely point.

Everton avenged that late heartache in March 2022, when a must-win fixture under the lights descended into chaos when a Just Stop Oil protester attached himself to the post and caused a lengthy delay, before Allan was sent off harshly for a lunge on Allan Saint-Maximin, but that did not keep the Toffees down, who snatched the win thanks to Alex Iwobi's 100th-minute strike that caused an eruption inside the Grand Old Lady.

The meeting at Goodison a year later was a grim one for the home support, though, as they were taken apart by Newcastle, who won 4-1, strengthening their Champions League hopes, and plunging Everton into deep relegation trouble late in the season, but Sean Dyche did eventually lead the club to safety.

Howe has been left frustrated by the last three meetings with Everton, though, losing 3-0 at Goodison last season and drawing 0-0 there in October after Anthony Gordon missed a pen away to his former club, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late penalty salvaged a last-gasp point at St James' Park in April 2024.

It is not just in the league where the two have had intense battles, though, because when they face off in the FA Cup in particular, the victor often has a very successful run in the competition.

Everton beat Newcastle in the quarter-finals in 1995 on their way to lifting the trophy later that season, while the Magpies eliminated the Toffees in both 1998 and 1999, two seasons where they were runners-up.

Going even further back, this fixture was one of the earliest FA Cup finals, with Everton coming out on top by a solitary goal in the 1906 edition played at Crystal Palace, with Alex Young netting the winner.

While it counted for little in the grand scheme of things, the two sides also played out a thrilling third round EFL Cup tie back in 2002 at St James' Park, which saw Kieron Dyer score twice late on to put Newcastle ahead, only for Steve Watson to force extra-time, where Alessandro Pistone's own goal looked like it would put the hosts through, but Everton fought back again, with David Unsworth converting a 112th-minute penalty, before the visitors advanced on spot kicks.

Last 20 meetings

May 25, 2025: Newcastle 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2024: Everton 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2024: Newcastle 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2023: Everton 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2023: Everton 1-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2022: Newcastle 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2022: Everton 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2022: Newcastle 3-1 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2021: Everton 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2020: Newcastle 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2020: Everton 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2019: Newcastle 1-2 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2019: Newcastle 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2018: Everton 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2018: Everton 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2017: Newcastle 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2016: Everton 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2015: Newcastle 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2015: Everton 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2014: Newcastle 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

