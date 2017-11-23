Everton turn to RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick?

RB Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick is the latest name to emerge as a contender for the Everton job, as the Toffees have reportedly given up hope of landing Marco Silva.

The Toffees are understood to have now ended their interest in Silva, as Watford have turned down the offer of more than £10m in compensation for their highly-rated boss.

According to the Daily Express, majority Everton shareholder Farhad Moshiri is a big fan of Leipzig chief Rangnick and has now placed him on his list of targets to succeed Ronald Koeman.

Rangnick has held just one managerial position since leaving Schalke 04 in 2011 - a short spell with Leipzig last year, which saw him step aside with a record of 21 wins, seven draws and eight defeats.

The 59-year-old has instead worked in a behind-the-scenes capacity at the Red Bull Arena, having done likewise with sister club Red Bull Salzburg.