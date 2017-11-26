Nov 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
4-1
Everton
Tadic (18'), Austin (52', 57'), Davis (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sigurdsson (45')

David Unsworth: 'Leighton Baines, Michael Keane could face spells on sidelines'

Unsworth: 'Baines, Keane could be sidelined'
Everton interim manager David Unsworth worries that Leighton Baines and Michael Keane could be sidelined after coming off injured in the 4-1 loss at Southampton.
Everton interim manager David Unsworth has confirmed that both Leighton Baines and Michael Keane could be facing spells on the sidelines.

Left-back Baines was forced off after just 27 minutes of the Toffees' 4-1 defeat at Southampton after suffering a calf injury.

Centre-back Keane, meanwhile, was substituted 15 minutes from the end of the Premier League game at St Mary's after picking up a knee injury.

Speaking after the game, Unsworth said: "Leighton has done his calf unfortunately. We'll probably assess him more tomorrow.

"He said he felt his calf pop which is never a good sign, a muscle injury like that so early in the game. We'll reassess him but he looks like he'll be struggling for Wednesday.

"Michael was a bit different. I don't know whether it was concussion. I've not spoken to Michael or the doctor. He was with the doctor in the changing rooms at the end of the game and I haven't had chance to speak to either yet."

Everton remain 16th in the table following the defeat on the South Coast, just two points above the bottom three.

A general shot of Goodison Park before Everton's Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol on September 28, 2017
