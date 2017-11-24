Mauricio Pellegrino: 'I don't fear for Southampton job'

Pellegrino: 'I don't fear for job'
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino insists that he does not fear for his job at St Mary's.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 14:23 UK

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted that he does not fear for his job at St Mary's as the Saints look to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool this weekend.

Pellegrino's side again face Merseyside opposition on Sunday as they welcome Everton - without a permanent manager since Ronald Koeman's sacking last month - but the Argentine is adamant that he is focused on the task at hand and not his job security.

"I am not scared about my job. I am scared about a lot of things, but not about my job," he told reporters in his weekly press conference.

"In football, we need results all the time. The biggest risk in football is to work in football. Everything can happen and it can change in one game, two games."

Southampton are 14th in the table with three wins after 12 games of the campaign, while the Toffees are a point and two places behind.

Mauricio Pellegrino observes the action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
