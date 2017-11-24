Pellegrino: 'I don't fear for job'

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino insists that he does not fear for his job at St Mary's.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted that he does not fear for his job at St Mary's as the Saints look to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool this weekend.

Pellegrino's side again face Merseyside opposition on Sunday as they welcome Everton - without a permanent manager since Ronald Koeman's sacking last month - but the Argentine is adamant that he is focused on the task at hand and not his job security.

"I am not scared about my job. I am scared about a lot of things, but not about my job," he told reporters in his weekly press conference.

"In football, we need results all the time. The biggest risk in football is to work in football. Everything can happen and it can change in one game, two games."

Southampton are 14th in the table with three wins after 12 games of the campaign, while the Toffees are a point and two places behind.