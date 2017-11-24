Watford team header

Watford tracking ex-Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura?

Watford tracking ex-Italy boss Ventura?
Watford will reportedly turn to former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura if current manager Marco Silva leaves the club.
Silva has been linked with the vacant Everton job following Ronald Koeman's sacking, but no progress has been made between the two so far.

Tuttosport report, however, that Silva will exit Vicarage Road and Ventura will take his place.

Ventura was sacked by Italy following the national team's failure to make the World Cup in their playoff game against Sweden, and could be interested in a move to the Premier League.

According to the report, Watford's owners are said to be admirers of the Italian's talents and he could be a consideration should Silva leave.

Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
