Howe delighted with Cherries clean sheet

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has hailed his side's third clean sheet in a row following their goalless draw at Swansea City.

The stalemate saw the Cherries move up to 12th in the Premier League table, but the Swans enjoyed the better chances with Leroy Fer missing the game's best chance late on.

Howe admitted that Bournemouth were far from their best during a game of few clear-cut chances but believes that his side are becoming "harder to beat".

"It was a game of few chances," the 39-year-old told reporters. "It was scrappy, and certainly wasn't one for the purist. We're just pleased that we came through it unscathed.

"We kept another clean sheet and we're becoming harder to beat but it wasn't a great game.

"It's hugely important [to keep a clean sheet]. Last season we were scoring goals for fun, but conceding at a rate so it was important we did something to try to improve it.

"That's very difficult in the Premier League when there are sides with potency and players who can hurt you. So three clean sheets in a row is a fine achievement."

Bournemouth return to action on Wednesday night with a home game against Burnley.