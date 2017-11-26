Zidane hints at January signings

Zinedine Zidane suggests that Real Madrid could be in the market for new players in January after seeing his side labour to a 3-2 win over Malaga in La Liga.

Los Blancos were twice pegged back by their relegation-threatened visitors at the Bernabeu before Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner on the rebound after seeing his penalty saved.

The win has taken Real to within seven points of Barcelona, who play second-placed Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday, and Zidane admitted that his side found the game against Malaga difficult.

"In the winter market, there will be no exits but anything can happen in terms of arrivals, we will see," the Frenchman told reporters after the match.

"We started the game strongly, and managed to get the first goal which is always important, but they came back at us quickly. We got the second and then after the half-hour mark, we couldn't keep the ball. Possession is one of our weapons and we lost the ball too often today.

"The second half was tough. We're happy with the result because Malaga are a team with real character and at 2-2 with not long left, we managed to net the third goal. Some things were good, and others weren't exactly as we would have liked."

Real are the current La Liga and Champions League holders but currently sit fourth in the Spanish top flight and finished second behind Tottenham Hotspur in Group H.