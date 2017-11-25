Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: 'My sanity has been tested'

Eddie Howe: 'My sanity has been tested'
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says that his 'sanity was tested" earlier in the season before the Cherries recorded nine points from four Premier League games.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has suggested that he was never tempted to change his team's style of play after a poor start to the season.

The Cherries lost six of their opening eight fixtures in the Premier League this season, leaving the club sitting in the relegation zone, but Howe has turned things around at the Vitality Stadium with three wins from their last four games.

Howe has acknowledged that his "sanity" has been tested, but insisted that he did not consider making sweeping tactical changes to his team when points were not being recorded.

The 39-year-old told reporters: "We've stuck to our principles and have hopefully done some good training. The most important thing is the lads have stuck together and worked as a team and by doing that we've come out the other side.

"The sanity's tested at times in this job but it's about being experienced enough to know you've been there before and that the luck changes. I'm a firm believer in doing the right things and not veering away from what brought you success previously."

Bournemouth face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a win potentially being enough to move the south-coast outfit into the top half of the standings.

