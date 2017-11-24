Eddie Howe: "We're all under pressure"

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says that every manager working in the Premier League is "under pressure" and gives his backing to Swansea City's Paul Clement.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has said that the ever-increasing pressure on Premier League managers is "the nature of the beast".

Five managers have already been sacked so far this season, including Ronald Koeman, Slaven Bilic and Tony Pulis over the last month alone, while Swansea City manager Paul Clement is reportedly next in the firing line if he is unable to engineer a turnaround in short order.

Howe takes his side to Wales to face the Swans on Saturday and has given his backing to Clement to "come through this".

"I think we're all under pressure. That's the nature of the beast," he told reporters this morning. "When you're managing in the Premier League I think you're always one result away from a crisis, it seems, but also one result away from lifting yourself and being in a different position.

"As a manager, I think you know that it comes with the territory of managing in the Premier League and the spotlight that's on you - but Paul's a good guy and has always handled himself in the right way and I think he'll come through this."

Swansea go into the clash 19th in the Premier League table and two points from safety, while the Cherries sit 13th after a run of three wins in four.