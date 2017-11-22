Arter: 'Rainbow Laces an important campaign'

Bournemouth team header

Harry Arter: 'Rainbow Laces an important initiative'

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter praises Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign and urges fans across the country to support the initiative.
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has praised Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign and urged fans across the country to support the initiative.

Rainbow Laces runs from November 24 to December 3 as Premier League clubs support LGBT inclusion in football.

Arter has said that he believes that the campaign, which forms part of the Premier League's wider mission to tackle discrimination in the game, is a crucial one.

"I think it's important that all fans come together," the Cherries player told Sky Sports News. "It's not nice to discriminate anyone of any race or any sexuality.

"I think it's an important thing to do and I feel happy that I'm part of it. I just feel it's important to include everyone no matter what sexuality they are.

"If they enjoy football and they want to be a part of it, but for whatever reason they don't feel like they can [and] they don't feel comfortable in the environment, I think that's totally wrong."

Leicester City and West Ham United will be the first teams to feature rainbow laces, as the two sides meet on Friday at the King Power Stadium.

Marko Arnautovic in action for West Ham United in a 2017-18 Premier League match
Your Comments
Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
 David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
David Wagner: 'Two wrong decisions cost Huddersfield Town'
 Callum Wilson celebrates the second during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town on November 18, 2017
Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson character following injury woes
