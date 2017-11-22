Arter: 'Rainbow Laces an important campaign'

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter praises Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign and urges fans across the country to support the initiative.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has praised Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign and urged fans across the country to support the initiative.

Rainbow Laces runs from November 24 to December 3 as Premier League clubs support LGBT inclusion in football.

Arter has said that he believes that the campaign, which forms part of the Premier League's wider mission to tackle discrimination in the game, is a crucial one.

"I think it's important that all fans come together," the Cherries player told Sky Sports News. "It's not nice to discriminate anyone of any race or any sexuality.

"I think it's an important thing to do and I feel happy that I'm part of it. I just feel it's important to include everyone no matter what sexuality they are.

"If they enjoy football and they want to be a part of it, but for whatever reason they don't feel like they can [and] they don't feel comfortable in the environment, I think that's totally wrong."

Leicester City and West Ham United will be the first teams to feature rainbow laces, as the two sides meet on Friday at the King Power Stadium.