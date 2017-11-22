General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Yaya Toure 'not frustrated at Manchester City role

Toure 'not frustrated at City role'
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure insists that he is not frustrated at his current role within the club, despite appearing less for Pep Guardiola's team.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Toure has only made five appearances this term but played the majority of City's 1-0 win over Feyenoord, which ensured his team would take top spot in Group F.

England international Raheem Sterling provided the game's only goal in the latter stages of the second half as Guardiola's team made it 19 games unbeaten this season.

"Look at my face; do you think I am frustrated,?" Toure told reporters. "Am I enjoying? Of course.

"[If] I am frustrated, think what I would do; I would say to the manager, 'I don't want to be on the bench and I want to go home'.

"We have good team dynamics. I love it and the manager loves it."

City's next game is against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, who have only lost once at home this season.

Pep Guardiola gesticulates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Your Comments
