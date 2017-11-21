Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
1-0
Feyenoord
Shaquille Sterling (88')
Mangala (59'), De Bruyne (60'), Luiz da Silva (86')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Vilhena (56'), Jones (74'), Toornstra (79')

Raheem Sterling praises mentality of Manchester City

Sterling praises Man City mentality
Winger Raheem Sterling praises the mentality of Manchester City after admitting that they won "ugly" against Feyenoord in the Champions League.
Winger Raheem Sterling has claimed that Manchester City showed their 'winning mentality' in the Champions League fixture with Feyenoord.

On Tuesday night, City registered their fifth successive victory in the competition thanks to Sterling's 88th-minute effort and the Premier League outfit will now progress through to the knockout stages as group winners.

Sterling has acknowledged that Pep Guardiola's team were below par at the Etihad Stadium, but suggested that there was an element of satisfaction in being able to register an "ugly" win against their Dutch opponents.

The 22-year-old told BT Sport: "(Feyenoord) kept really solid. I think we were a bit slow on the ball. We could have played a bit quicker. "There was some good play at the end, but all credit to them they dug in deep and kept in the game for as long as possible.

"It's always good to score, but the most important thing is to win. That's what we've shown this season, no matter what competition it is, Champions League, Premier League, cup games, we've got the mentality that we want to win.

"Even if it's sometimes ugly, we just try to make sure we get the three points and the win."

Sterling has now scored 11 goals from 17 appearances for City in all competitions this season.

