Guardiola: 'Foden's future down to player'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that Phil Foden's future will be dictated by the player with the teenager having made his debut against Feyenoord on Tuesday.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has encouraged Phil Foden to keep his feet on the ground having made his debut in the Champions League fixture with Feyenoord.

In the 75th minute of the game at the Etihad Stadium, Foden was handed his first appearance in a City shirt and the youngster impressed as City registered a late win over the Dutch outfit.

Guardiola has now challenged Foden to build on his cameo appearance by suggesting that his future at the club is dependent on how he performs in training.

The 46-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News: "Phil knows that the club is there to support him but it depends on him.

"He has to come and work every day and he knows we trust a lot with him and we are going to try."

With City confirming top spot in the group, Foden is likely to feature when the Premier League outfit face Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of December.