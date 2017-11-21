Ronaldo: 'Why should I speak to reporters?'

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo vents frustration at reporters on Tuesday night after his side's win over APOEL.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo vented frustration at reporters on Tuesday night as his side won 6-0 against APOEL to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

Ronaldo and teammate Karim Benzema both netted twice following their poor start to the season in front of goal.

Nacho and Luka Modric completed the rout, but former Manchester United man Ronaldo spoke out against reporters.

"I say one thing and you write another. So why do you want me to speak?," the forward said.

Ronaldo has scored eight goals in the Champions League this season and manager Zinedine Zidane was confident that the goals would come.

"I am happy for them and they will keep working now. We knew that this would happen, that the goals would come," he told journalists.

Madrid return to La Liga action this weekend when they play Malaga on Saturday.